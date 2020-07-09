Passing Comet Visible With Naked Eye This Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comet C/2020 F3, or NEOWISE, has brightened to the point over the last several days that it will be visible to the naked eye.

The comet has survived its closet approach in the orbit around the sun. Because of it surviving and being that close, it has helped brighten its appearance in the sky.

HOW TO VIEW:

Through Sunday, July 12, you will have the best viewing potential for this over Arkansas.

Look low on the north-northeast horizon. The clearer the view of the north-northeast horizon, the better

The best time to view the comet will be ~2 hours to 1 hour before sunrise. The comet will be lost as the sun brightens the sky.

Stay away from heavy light pollution sources. If you live south and west of a large city (Little Rock), you will have some difficulty viewing the comet.

After July 12, viewing the comet will switch to the evening hours and you will have to look off to the north-northwest horizon to find it. Don’t wait until then because being able to see the comet during this time isn’t a guarantee.