LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County announced a burn ban Thursday morning, becoming the 28th Arkansas county to currently enact such a rule.

Other counties could possibly issue burn bans as temperatures reach dangerous highs and droughts cause an increasing fire hazard.

The Arkansas counties under burn ban as July 7 include:

Carroll

Clay

Cleburne

Craighead

Cross

Faulkner

Franklin

Fulton

Greene

Howard

Independence

Izard

Lawrence

Logan

Johnson

Madison

Marion

Monroe

Poinsett

Polk

Pope

Pulaski

Randolph

Searcy

Sharp

Stone

Van Buren

White

Arkansas Forestry has the north and west of the state under a moderate wildfire risk. The National Drought Information System has 42.4% of Arkansas under “abnormally dry” conditions, 13.6% of Arkansas in a “moderate” drought, and 0.5% of Arkansas (in far northern Fulton, Sharp, and Randolph counties) in a “severe” drought.