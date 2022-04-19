LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After last week’s endless rain and storms it was good to see some sun for a couple of days. Our nice weather is coming to an end Tuesday night as more showers and storms move in from the west. The good news is this round of storms won’t be as strong.

There is a very low risk for severe weather across parts of the state. The northwest part of the state is under a marginal risk for damaging storms. The higher risk for severe weather is higher in Oklahoma and Kansas. Little Rock is NOT under a severe weather risk.

Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook for Wednesday.

The locations in green have a very low risk to see large hail and damaging wind gusts. At this time the tornado risk is near zero in Arkansas.

The storms will move into the state during the very early hours of Wednesday morning. They will move from west to east throughout the day.

Wednesday storm timing.

After the storms move out Wednesday evening we will see a 20% chance for light showers Thursday morning.

