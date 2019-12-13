Rain Chances, Stormy Weather Looks to Return Before the End of the Weekend

Over the weekend, there will be two systems that will impact the state. The first will arrive on Saturday but not provide much fanfare. The bigger story will be the system that arrives late Sunday night into Monday.

At this time, our weather pattern looks favorable for not only showers to develop but even some thunderstorms, which a few could be strong.

The overall severe weather threat appears low at this time with wind and hail being the main concern.

Below you can find our latest forecast video. If you did not know this, we upload forecast videos to our website daily.

