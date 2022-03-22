LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The heaviest rain is now east of the Mississippi River and now we are just dealing with cloudy skies and a few lingering showers.

A heavy band of thunderstorms moved into Arkansas Monday afternoon and slowly marched from west to east overnight and into Tuesday afternoon. Some communities saw nearly 24 hours of heavy rain! The video below is a 24-hour radar loop.

That many hours of heavy rain and thunderstorms are why we saw such high rain totals. There are widespread rain totals of 3-5″ across much of Central and Eastern Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas saw the least with many communities getting less than an inch. Little Rock actually broke its daily rainfall record for Tuesday.

With this amount of rain, we saw minor flooding across much of the state. In Arkansas, Lincoln, and Jefferson counties there was a flash flood warning for flooded roadways Tuesday afternoon.

Now, let’s compare how the forecast compared to the actual totals. Monday the Arkansas Storm Team forecasted the highest rain totals to be from Union to Southern Arkansas county and the lowest over Northwest Arkansas. The image on the left is the forecast and the image on the right is radar indicated rain totals.





You can see that the region of highest rain totals actually fell a little further to the west and north than what was forecasted. The locations were a lot off, but the amounts were nearly perfect.

Continue to get your latest weather information from the Arkansas Storm Team!

