LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas.

Tuesday rainfall totals

El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record of 2.10 inches set back in 1919.

Some much needed rain also fell in Monticello, Camden, and Texarkana. Pine Bluff also picked up a quarter inch of rain.

The northern half of the sate remained relatively dry on Tuesday. However, lingering rain chances will remain in the forecast for the next few days providing additional rain chances for the natural state.