Recent Storms Create Most Snow Coverage The Lower 48 Has Seen Since 2003

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Back in 2003, NOAA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association began keeping observations on snow coverage across the United States.

As of February 16th, 2021, a series of storms including a surge of arctic air has helped change much of the landscape to being snow-covered. The Lower 48, based on this national snow coverage analysis, shows that approximately 73.2% is now covered in snow. That is the most coverage ever observed since data like this began being kept in 2003.

The previous highest daily snow coverage percentage was 70.9% which occurred on January 12th, 2011.

Please keep in mind, no data like this exist prior to 2003. There could have been periods before 2003 that exceeded the current top snow coverage percentage.