LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Say goodbye to the clouds, rain, and severe weather! Arkansas is in for a long stretch of sun and record-breaking temperatures!

The warmest Little Rock has gotten so far in 2022 is 85°. We actually hit 85° on three separate occasions (4/24, 4/29, and 5/1).

We could beat 85° as early as Mother’s Day with the forecasted high being exactly 85°. If we don’t break 85° on Sunday, we definitely will on Monday.

Temperatures will get into the upper 80s and low 90s every day this week. The warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon temperatures getting into the mid 90s!

For those who don’t like the heat, it could be worse. Even though the temperatures will be hot, the humidity won’t be too bad. Dew points will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s. This will lead to feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.

Be sure to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.