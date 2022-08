The high in Little Rock surged to 104° at 2:31p.m. CDT Monday afternoon, which tied the record for this date first set in 1943.

It marked the 16th time the high in the Capital City was 100° or higher and also comes in as the hottest day of the year…so far.

Another hot day is forecast for Tuesday but cooler temperatures and rain chances are on the way as a cold front drops southwest across Arkansas.