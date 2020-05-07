Record low temperatures will be tested this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A strong low pressure system will push a cold front through the state tonight into Friday morning. This system will help usher not only dry weather for the weekend but cooler than normal temperatures as well.

At this point in the year, overnight lows should be in the upper 50s while highs should be in the upper 70s during the day. This weekend, we won’t be near those values.

High temps will range on both Saturday and Sunday from the middle 60s to lower 70s across Arkansas. The low temperature forecast is what is even more interesting.

The FOX 16 weather team is forecasting low temperatures for Saturday and Sunday morning that will test the standing record lows set for each of those days for Little Rock. If this data continues to hold, we might tie or break those records.

In other areas of the state, data is suggesting some locations in north Arkansas may dip into the middle and upper 30s especially in the higher elevations on Saturday morning. While guidance shows temperatures being a bit warmer on Sunday, it might be a little too warm. Low temperatures should range from lower to middle 40s.