Sally Continues to Weaken as it Treks Inland

After making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane earlier today near the Alabama/Florida state line, Sally continues to weaken this afternoon/evening. The 4pm CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Sally located about 55 miles north northeast of Pensacola, FL with maximum sustained winds of 60mph and is moving northeast at 7mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Friday as Sally further weakens into a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Sally Forecast Track

Historic rainfall has been occurring along parts of the northeast Gulf Coast with radar estimates as high as 20″ in some areas. While conditions will improve along the coast, Sally’s slow movement will continue to bring very heavy rainfall to much of the interior southeast US with additional rainfall amounts of 4-6″ with scattered 6-10″ totals possible.