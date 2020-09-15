UPDATE: Sally Crawls Toward Gulf Coast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 4 PM CDT Tuesday – Hurricane Sally has weakened some since yesterday with max sustained winds decreased to 80 MPH, according the National Hurricane Center. Monday night, Sally was a Category 2 with max sustained wind at 100mph. The forward motion has slowed to a crawl moving North at only around 2 MPH. Sally will continue to move very slowly toward the North and then Northeast before landfall Wednesday morning.

Additional strengthening is no longer forecast before the storm reaches land due to proximity to land and some wind shear

Sally is now expected to make landfall close to Gulf Shores Wednesday morning. Ther is still some uncertainty in the track, and it is possible Sally could wind up anywhere between Mobile Bay and Pensacola, FL

The slow motion of the hurricane will lead to excessive rainfall with 10 inches locally to nearly two feet along the central Gulf Coast.

Sally will be slow to move after making landfall Wednesday. A cold front approaching from the Northwest will turn Sally to the northeast and east, keeping heavy rains away from Arkansas.

Life threatening storm surge will also be a major concern, with problems from the mouth of the Mississippi to the western Florida panhandle Tuesday and Wednesday.

