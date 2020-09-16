UPDATE: Sally Inching Toward Gulf Coast.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 10 PM CDT Tuesday – Hurricane Sally is slowly approaching the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 85 MPH, according the National Hurricane Center. The forward motion has slowed to a crawl moving North-Northeast at only around 2 MPH. Sally will continue to move very slowly toward the North and then Northeast before landfall Wednesday morning. Sally will likely make landfall around Perdido Key, FL

Additional strengthening is not forecast before the storm reaches land due to proximity to land and some wind shear

Sally is now expected to make landfall Wednesday morning, then begin to accelerate Northeast as it weakens inland.

The slow motion of the hurricane will lead to excessive rainfall 15 to 20 inches with locally up to 30 inches of rain. Rainfall amounts of 7 to 10 inches were already reported as of 10 PM Tuesday evening.

Sally will be slow to move after making landfall Wednesday. A cold front approaching from the Northwest will turn Sally to the northeast and east, keeping heavy rains away from Arkansas.

Life threatening storm surge will also be a major concern, with problems from the mouth of the Mississippi to the western Florida panhandle Tuesday and Wednesday.

