Saturday Evening Forecast Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- What we have experienced over the past week will go down in the record books as a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience. We have cold weather like this, and snow amounts like this before, yes, but never have we had the combination of historic cold and snow witnessed from February 10th-18th.

Earlier this week, we mentioned that temperature records were shattered but as we have wrapped up our second snowstorm, numbers reveal the significance of these storms.