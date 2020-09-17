See the International Space Station Thursday evening

The International Space Station will be visible this evening over Arkansas for six minutes starting at 7:58 p.m. It will appear above the southwest horizon and disappear over the northeast horizon moving just about overhead. Look for a steadily moving, non-flashing “star”. which you can easily see with the naked eye! For specific times outside of central Arkansas, just navigate to Spot The Station and use the map to find out times for where you live!
