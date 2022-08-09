LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas continues to see improvements in drought conditions and fire danger. The extremely dry weather we saw in June and July appears to be behind us.

Last week much of Arkansas got heavy rain. This week the stormy pattern continues. Many locations saw a good soaking Monday with localized rain totals near 3″.

More rain is expected this week, so we can expect even more improvement in our fire danger and drought conditions.

Here are the latest county burn bans and fire danger maps.





STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.