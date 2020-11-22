Severe Risk Forecast Tuesday Night, November 24th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As a low-pressure system begins to swing a cold front through the state starting Tuesday afternoon, showers won’t be the only thing we will be monitoring. Unfortunately, there will be a risk for a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Over the last few days, we have been watching the severe weather potential with this system. The good news is that this risk is low. This also means that any severe weather attempt would be very isolated in nature. A widespread severe weather event is not expected.

The limited risk is due mostly to the lack of rich moisture that is needed in severe weather setups. We will have the upper-level support, and at least some warm air but the moisture looks to be lacking. That is a good thing. Let’s hope that new data continues to trend that way.

THREATS:

The main risk would be strong but brief wind gusts that could near 60 mph. While the risk is lower but not zero, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

TIMING:

While showers will begin to increase during the afternoon of Tuesday, the severe risk wouldn’t increase until the evening hours and last through sunrise on Wednesday.

Since this is a nighttime scenario make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts and that they are set to wake you up if needed. Even if it is a low risk, it is still a risk.