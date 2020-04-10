Severe Storm Potential Easter Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friday Afternoon Update – A significant severe weather outbreak is likely for parts of the South Easter Sunday, including Arkansas. The greatest threat is for South and Southeast Arkansas where the Storm Prediction Center indicates a Moderate Risk ( 4 on a scale of 1-5 ) for severe storms. Pay close attention to the forecast as we go through the weekend.

As a low pressure system moves over the area, showers and even thunderstorms will develop. Some of those thunderstorms will be capable of becoming strong to severe.

On Saturday, the main risk area looks to stay well to the southwest of Arkansas. As we move into the evening hours of Saturday, a few of those storms may drift into southeast Arkansas while still posing a strong/severe storm status. The overall risk will be low.

By Easter Sunday, that focus changes as the low pressure system begins to show more qualities of being able to produce severe weather. While the greatest potential for severe weather (red area) will remain to the southeast, there is a threat for Arkansas as well, including the risk of tornadoes. The Northern extent of the significant tornado threat will be determined by how far North a warm gets on Sunday.

Based on the latest guidance, the south 1/2 of the state could deal with some severe thunderstorms as the low tracks to the northeast.

Heavy rainfall of 2-3″ could lead to some flash flooding in southern Arkansas. Large hail and damaging wind are both possible, with a lower threat for tornadoes.

Arkansas Storm Team is watching this very closely. We’ll have continuous updates here, on FOX16 News on Facebook and Twitter.

Be sure to check back to this article for additional updates. Until then, watch the latest web forecast video HERE.