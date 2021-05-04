Severe storms overnight produce damage across the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A line of severe storms developed ahead of an incoming cold front across west Arkansas Monday night, May 3. These storms charged into central and east Arkansas during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 4, threatening large hail and damaging wind gusts. Storm reports poured in across social media and through the National Weather Service’s communications all morning. At one point, poweroutages.us reported 47,000 power outages in Arkansas.

The following is a chronological list of storm reports of damage reported as of 9:00 a.m.

10:00 PM – Crawford County – Rudy – public report of thunderstorm wind damage with power lines down.

11:53 – Pope County – Russellville – emergency manager reports thunderstorm wind damage with numerous trees and powerlines down across the county, tree on home in Russellville.

11:58 PM – Pope County – Atkins – emergency manager reports thunderstorm wind damage with multiple trees and powerlines down across the county, tree on house.

12:38 AM – Little River County – Ashdown – law enforcement reports thunderstorm wind damage with numerous trees and power lines down across the county. A tree fell on a home on North Stewart Street in Ashdown. Numerous power poles and lines snapped on local road 35 trapping a vehicle.

12:38 AM – Sevier County – 1 mile NNE of Lockesburg – law enforcement reports thunderstorm wind damage with multiple trees down on highway 71 near Lockesburg.

12:40 AM – Sevier County – 3 miles WNW of Ben Lomond – multiple trees down across highway 71 in the Falls Chapel Community.

12:41 AM – Sevier County – 2 miles NNE De Queen – law enforcement reports thunderstorm wind damage with trees down across the county.

12:59 AM – Howard County – Nashville – media reports trees down across Nashville area: highway 371 near Longview Road, highway 278 near Jamison Road, highway 355 at Mine Creek. Additional reports of a tree down on a house in Nashville.

1:29 AM – Randolph County – 3 miles E of Pocahontas – emergency manager reports thunderstorm wind damage with numerous trees and powerlines down across the county, tree on home.

1:40 AM – Randolph County – 4 miles ENE of Ravenden – call center reports thunderstorm damage with several trees down on highway 63.

1:48 AM – Garland County – near Royal – amateur radio reports thunderstorm wind damage with a tree blown down across highway 270.

1:49 AM – Lawrence County – Walnut Ridge – thunderstorm damage reports- windows blown out at Walmart, power poles down in parking lot, lots of trees down and damage to buildings in city, at least one tree on home. Damage to Taco Bell, mechanics shops on 67. Major damage on west side of town. Gas leaks, large trees uprooted, roofs torn off buildings.

1:50 AM – Jackson County – Swifton – amateur radio reports a thunderstorm wind gust of ~50 mph.

2:02 AM – Garland County – Hot Springs – emergency manager reports thunderstorm wind damage on Oaklawn Blvd – tree down possibly on a vehicle.

2:18 AM – Saline County – Haskell – law enforcement reports thunderstorm wind damage with a large tree down across highway 29

3:17 AM – Pulaski County – Little Rock – LRFD reported power lines down in the 11300 block of Rodney Parham near Wendys. Entergy dispatched.

Additional Reports:

Green County – Paragould: Mobile home damage

Crawford County – Van Buren: Crawford County Courthouse damage, trees and powerlines down

Sebastian County – Fort Smith: trees and powerlines down

Faulkner County – Conway: quarter sized hail in and around Conway

Garland County – Hot Springs: 71 mph wind gust at the Hot Springs Airport

Craighead County – Jonesboro: 61 mph wind gust at Jonesboro Airport