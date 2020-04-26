Severe Storms Possible Tuesday, April 28, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sunday Evening Update – After a sunny and dry weekend across the Natural State, the chance for strong to severe storms returns this week.

On Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, a low-pressure system will be moving quickly from the high plains towards Arkansas. As a cold front associated with this system begins to move through the state, showers and thunderstorms will develop. Given the environment that is expected severe weather is possible.

As of Sunday, details have become a little more clear with regards to timing, area, and threats.

WHERE: Mainly the western half of Arkansas would be the area where severe weather would be most likely. Widespread severe is not anticipated at this time. Generally, it would be isolated severe thunderstorms.

WHEN: While there might be a few showers during the day, the window for severe weather appears to begin after 6 PM and last overnight.

THREATS: Isolated damaging wind gusts will be the main concern. Large hail cannot be ruled out but the risk is lower for Arkansas. We will also need to watch out for heavy rainfall producing flash flooding.

As more data comes in, we will be updating this article. Please make sure to check back for updates.

