Severe storms possible Wednesday, March 17, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another storm system will be making its way across the Plains the next couple days, moving into the mid-south on Wednesday. A strong cold front will work its way through the Natural State Wednesday morning into early afternoon. Storms are likely, some of which could be strong and/or severe.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the eastern half of Arkansas under an ENHANCED RISK (30%). This is where the greatest potential to see severe storms lies. A SLIGHT RISK (15%) covers the western half of the state. Isolated severe storms are still possible in this area.

As far as storm threats goes, hail will be a bigger concern, along with damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes may also form anywhere in the state. It is very important to have ways to receive weather alerts. We recommend having a NOAA Weather Radio turned on, downloading the AST App and relying on the Arkansas Storm Team to keep you safe on air and online.

This system looks to impact Arkansas during the overnight hours from Tuesday into Wednesday. Scattered storms will likely develop in west Arkansas around midnight through 6 a.m. Any of these storms could turn severe, but it’s the main line of storms moving into the state at around 6 a.m. that poses a greater threat. This line will be quick moving, clearing Arkansas by the early to mid-afternoon hours.

This forecast is subject to change. Check back for updates over the next couple days. The Arkansas Storm Team will be on standby Tuesday night through Wednesday, ready to cover any severe storms that occur across the state.