Severe thunderstorm watch for NE Arkansas until 6 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we continue through the afternoon hours of this Thursday, a cold front will be swinging across the region. Ahead of this front, showers and thunderstorms have developed with some having the potential of becoming strong to severe.

While any thunderstorm that becomes severe has the potential to produce hail up to 1″ in diameter and or wind gusts up to 60 MPH, a few could be capable of wind gusts near 75 MPH and hail near 2″ in diameter.

Severe weather is expected to be an isolated occurrence and not widespread across NE Arkansas.

While the severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 6 PM, the potential for severe weather will not last for that long in Arkansas.

You can watch the latest forecast update below.