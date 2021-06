LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Monday for parts of south and southwest Arkansas.

It is expected a line of storms near Tyler, Texas as of 12:30 p.m. will strengthen and mature into a line of severe thunderstorms capable of 60-70 mph wind gusts and 1.5″ hail.

Model guidance suggest the storms will move into southwest Arkansas between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.