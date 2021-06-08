Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for south central, southeast Arkansas until 7 p.m. Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for south-central and southeast Arkansas until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Arkansas Storm Team Meteorologist Pat Walker, the cause for concern will be storms forming in south Arkansas that will eventually pose a threat for damaging winds, which can topple trees and snap treetops.

Walker explained since the ground is saturated from the rain, even less than severe wind will be able to uproot trees.

To make sure you are staying up to date with the forecast, be sure to check back here for current information. You can also download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.