LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- MONDAY MORNING POST – Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front that will pass through Arkansas Thursday.

Sufficient warmth and moisture will be in place by Wednesday for rain and thunderstorms to form in Oklahoma and west Arkansas Wednesday night. These storms may pose a large hail threat. Storms may also develop in northeast Texas Wednesday night that will move into Arkansas in the early part of Thursday.

These southernmost storms will have a higher chance of producing damaging wind and weak tornadoes due to a higher level of low-level shear this environment will likely hold.

The Arkansas Storm Team and the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center will be closely watching our area and fine-tuning this rough three to four-day out forecast.

The SPC has already made a forecast of up to a 15% (or the Slight Risk) probability for severe weather in Arkansas for Wednesday night and Thursday.

See below for how to stay informed and ahead of the storm as we unwrap this possible severe weather event for the middle of the week.

