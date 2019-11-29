Severe Weather Possible Saturday

Looking ahead to this weekend, there will be another stout low pressure system that will provide the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Check out the video above for additional details or continue reading below.

Area-wise the severe weather threat will only encompass the southern half of the state with the greatest risk, albeit low, across the southern third of Arkansas.

If a thunderstorm can reach severe status, damaging wind would be the main concern.

As far as timing goes for any severe storm would be late morning to early evening.

We will be monitoring this situation for you and updating you as new information becomes available.