LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Our stretch of extreme heat is set to continue Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 100s and feels like temperatures near 110°! Along with the heat there is a weak cold front that will slide from north to south Wednesday evening setting off a few showers and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of Central Arkansas under a marginal risk for severe weather for tonights storms. Mariginal is the lowest risk possible and the only concern is for damaging winds up to 60 mph within the strongest thunderstorms.

Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook for Wednesday July, 20th.

The thunderstorms will start popping up around 5 pm across Northern Arkansas and slide southward. The timing for Little Rock will be between 8 and 10 pm. The storms will weaken as they move futher south. Very little rain is expected.

Forecast track for 1 pm Wednesday to 6 am Thursday.

Eventhough these thunderstorms will be very scattered, they will still be able to cause damage. The last two rounds of thunderstorms cause over 10,000 power outages. Most of the outages were caused by gusty winds break tree limbs onto powerlines. This could happen again tonight.

