Showers/storms, a few severe, possible Wednesday & Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 11:30 AM Update- A slow-moving cold front along with some upper-level support positioned over Texas is creating an unsettled weather pattern for Arkansas today and Thursday.

Heavy rainfall producing flash flooding is the main concern with this multi-day event but a few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out either.

WEDNESDAY:

Throughout the remainder of Wednesday and into the overnight hours, the cold front will continue to move slowly to the southeast into Arkansas. This will help push showers and storms through the state as well.

During the daylight and evening hours, a few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out. The main concern will be brief wind gusts up to 60 MPH and heavy rainfall (see below) producing isolated flash flooding. While the concern is lower but not zero, isolated hail up to 1″ in diameter and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

THURSDAY:

As we move into Thursday, the cold front should begin to speed up some, allowing for the focus of showers and storms to be mainly over the southeast half of the state.

Heavy rainfall (see below), producing isolated flash flooding will be the main concern as showers and storms move mainly during the day/evening.

While the other threats are much lower, they are not zero. As storms merge with each other brief, strong wind gusts cannot be ruled out, not even a tornado.

RAINFALL:

With this cold front being a slow-mover on Wednesday and partially on Thursday, this will set up a heavy rainfall potential. As already noted in northwest Arkansas this morning, isolated flash flooding will be possible. This is why a flash flood watch is in effect for this part of Arkansas through tomorrow morning. More counties may get added to this watch if trends warrant it.

For the NW 1/2 of the state, the rainfall forecast range is 2-4″ with some isolated 4″+ possible. Some 4″+ numbers have already been noted near Fayetteville and surrounding areas.

For the SE 1/2 of the state, the rainfall forecast range is 1-3″.

TIMING:

During the daylight hours of Wednesday, all activity will be occurring across the NW 1/2 of the state. Once we head past 10 PM Wednesday, any activity should begin to move slowly into central sections of the state.

By daylight on Thursday, any ongoing activity should be spanning from Texarkana, northeast to Jonesboro. As we move through the day on Thursday, showers and storms will begin to shift southeast and should be out of the state altogether by Friday morning.

While the overall risk for strong to severe storms is low for the next 48 hours, it is not zero. Please make sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts.

As noted above, heavy rainfall producing flash flooding will be the most likely issue we will see. Keep this in mind and take all flash flooding warnings seriously. If you see a flooded roadway, turn around. Don’t drown.