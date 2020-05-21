Showers & Few Storms Tonight. Slight risk for severe weather Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Thursday Afternoon Update– Overnight tonight into early Friday a cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop out west over the Central Plains. It will track east towards northwest Arkansas and should begin moving into the state by sunrise.

When it arrives, there is a chance that a couple of those thunderstorms could still be severe. If so, brief but strong wind gusts and hail would be the primary threats.

As the thunderstorm activity continues to move into the state, it should weaken and die out quickly as support for that type of activity won’t be available over Arkansas.

As this activity dies out, an outflow boundary is expected to form and should become stationary across areas of northwest and west-central Arkansas.

This boundary couple help develop additional showers and thunderstorms later in the mid to late afternoon hours. These afternoon thunderstorms will need to be watched. With plenty of moisture and heat, a few could become severe.

Strong wind and some isolated large hail would be the main concerns but a spin-up cannot be ruled out.

The overall risk for severe weather tomorrow morning and afternoon is low. We will be monitoring this for you and will provide updates, here and on the air as well.

