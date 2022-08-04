LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th. While it is still early in the season, the first two months of hurricane season have started off relatively quiet.

So far, there have been no hurricanes since the start of the season. There have only been three named tropical storms.

Tropical Storm Alex developed early on in the season, lasting from June 5th-6th. Next came Tropical Storm Bonnie almost a month later from July 1st-2nd. Lastly, more than a month ago was Tropical Storm Colin. Colin was around from July 2nd-3rd.

2022 Hurricane season names

NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, forecast an outlook for hurricane season back in May.

In May they forecast a 65% probability that the season would be above average with 14-21 named storms. NOAA also forecast that 6-10 of those named storms would become hurricanes and 3-6 would develop into major hurricanes.

NOAA has updated its forecast as of the beginning of August. Even with the slow start to the season, NOAA has forecast a 60% probability of an above-average season. They expected between 14-20 named storms, with 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes.

Average Number of hurricanes per year.

On average, about 7 hurricanes form each season. 2005 holds the record for most hurricanes per season with 15. The 2020 season came close with 13 hurricanes.

Tropical climatology from 1851-2018.

While the first two months of the hurricane season have been relatively quiet, statistically the second half of hurricane season is when a majority of the activity occurs. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.