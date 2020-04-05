Small Rain Chances, Big Warm Up This Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our weather pattern in the Natural State this week continues to be a bit unsettled as rain chances exist almost every day and temperatures rise and fall.

Early in the week, a warm front will be lifting northward, increasing the moisture content for the development of a few showers Monday and Tuesday. At the same time, this front will also cause an uptick in temperatures. High temperatures are forecast to trend about 10-15 degrees above normal through Wednesday.

Temperatures will fall back below normal by Thursday and Friday, mainly in the 60’s, as colder air comes in behind a cold front. The cold front will also spark a few showers and/or storms both days as it moves through the state.

