Smoke from Western Wildfires Headed for Arkansas this Weekend

A trough of low pressure in the upper levels will bring northwesterly winds aloft over the Mid South through the weekend. This will allow smoke associated with multiple wildfires in the northwestern US and southwestern Canada to move from the northern Rockies and adjacent northern and central Plains and southeastward. While Air Quality shouldn’t be an issue because smoke particulates will be primarily above the surface, the sky may appear unusually hazy. This smoke and haze may result in more colorful sunrises and sunsets–these particulates scatter the already red sunrise and sunset wavelengths accentuating the reds and oranges.