Snow Likely Northern Arkansas Wednesday Morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Northern Arkansas, where up to an inch of snow is possible Wednesday morning.

Snowfall amounts in the Advisory area will generally be an inch or less, although a few spots could see some locally heavier amounts.

A rain/snow mix (pink on map) is possible for parts of Central Arkansas mainly North of the Little Rock area, but little or no accumulation is expected with temperatures above freezing.

Some slushy roads will be possible across parts of Northern Arkansas in the Advisory area, so use extra caution when traveling tomorrow. All rain and snow is expected to end before Noon Wednesday.

