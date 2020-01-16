Some Light Icing Possible for Northern Arkansas Friday Morning

A storm system approaching from the West brings showers across the State tonight into tomorrow morning. Some light rain across Central Arkansas has mixed with some sleet at times, but temperatures are well above freezing and no impacts are expected. Temperatures will generally stay above freezing tonight, although temperatures will get close to freezing for parts of Northern Arkansas Friday morning. This may lead to some light icing for parts of Northern parts of the State

Ice accumulations will generally be limited to a tenth of an inch or less. Impacts are expected to be minor, but a few icy spots on bridges and overpasses are possible. More significant ice accumulations are likely across Southern Missouri. Temperatures will quickly warm back above freezing across North Central Arkansas by mid morning Friday.