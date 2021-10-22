Some strong to severe storms possible Sunday, October 24, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- FRIDAY UPDATE– As we head into the weekend, the forecast begins quiet but will not finish that way. On Sunday, a system will be swinging through the region, bringing with it the opportunity for showers and storms. Some of those storms will become strong to severe.

At this time, data continues to showcase strong wind gusts and isolated large hail being the main hazards. While the risk is lower, an isolated, brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

TIMING: As of Friday, showers and storms will begin to develop during the afternoon hours but conditions in the atmosphere should help keep any severe potential pretty limited. By the evening, the arrival of the cold front should help support more development across the state. Going into the overnight hours (beyond 10 PM), any ongoing activity should be on a weakening trend but a severe storm or two main will still remain possible.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.