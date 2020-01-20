Some Wintry Weather Potential This Week

A storm system approaches later in the week with increasing precipitation chances. Precipitation begins to move into the State Wednesday with enough cold air left that rain will likely begin as some freezing rain and sleet, especially across parts of Western Arkansas.

Precipitation continues to spread across the State Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will generally be above freezing across most of the spot, but a few pockets of freezing rain are still possible. Colder air moves back into Northern Arkansas behind the system, with some rain changing over to snow mainly across Northern and Northwest Arkansas.

Greatest impacts are likely to be across parts of Western and Northwest Arkansas Wednesday with some light ice accumulations possible. Localized heavier ice accumulations may be possible higher elevations. Some glazing of trees and power lines may be possible, with some slippery spots of bridges and overpasses. Snow accumulations are most likely for parts of North and Northwest Arkansas Thursday morning. Any accumulations at this point look generally light. Temperatures across Central and Southern Arkansas will be cold Wednesday and Thursday, but just warm enough to keep precipitation as mostly rain. Some spotty sleet or brief freezing rain is possible for Central Arkansas, but no accumulations are expected unless temperatures are colder than currently expected.

Pay close attention to the weather this week as forecast conditions could change, and more widespread Wintry weather is possible if forecast temperatures trend any colder