Storm Potential Tuesday Evening

A fast moving cold front brings showers and potentially a few strong thunderstorms to Arkansas Tuesday evening.

The timing of the storms is somewhat uncertain, but the greatest risk for Central Arkansas will be from about 5 PM through Midnight, when the storms will move out of Arkansas.

The potential for strong storms is greatest in the yellow area indicated by The Storm Prediction Center. The main concern will be strong wind gusts, however, the presence of significant wind shear means there will also be some tornado threat as well.

Strong winds will accompany the cold front as it moves through Central Arkansas Tuesday night, even outside of thunderstorms. winds may gust over 40 MPH, with higher gusts in and around storms. Winds will settle down by later Wednesday morning.