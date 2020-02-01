Storm Potential Tuesday

February begins very mild with well above average temperatures, but a cold front pushes toward the State Tuesday with some showers and some storms possible.

There are still a lot of questions regarding any severe threat that may develop. The timing of the front is still uncertain, and has been trending later in the day Tuesday toward Tuesday night. The timing will impact the severe threat as well, since the instability needed for strong storms typically decreases a night. The strength of the area of low pressure moving along the front needs to be watched as well. Right now the low does not look particularly intense. A stronger area of low pressure would be more favorable for severe weather.

Cooler air moves in behind the front Wednesday, with some lingering showers around. The potential for any significant Wintry weather behind the front appears very low at this time.