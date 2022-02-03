LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The last few snowflakes and sleet pellets are falling and dozens of storm totals are coming in from all over the state.

The storm that started as rain Wednesday quickly turned to a messy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The highest totals are coming in, and some locations saw almost double-digit snowfall.

Here is a look at the snow totals from across the Natural State.

Most of these totals are from Northwest and Northcentral Arkansas.

Now let’s take a look at the sleet totals.

Most of these sleet totals are from Central Arkansas. The sleet totals are noticeable lower than the snow totals. This is because sleet pellets are much denser than snowflakes. Sleet packs a lot tighter than snow, and that is why it can be much more dangerous to drive on.

Eastern Arkansas saw freezing rain. Freezing rain is the most impactful. It forms glaze ice on roads which makes them impassible. It also sticks to trees and powerlines, and that’s why thousands of Arkansans lost power.

The graphic below shows how each of these precipitation types forms.

