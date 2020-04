LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Looking at just the numbers, 2014 was a slow year for severe weather in Arkansas. 20 tornadoes were recorded and only seven of the 20 were during the spring time months. However, one of those tornadoes left a massive scar on the earth and in the minds of those who survived. It was a tornado many Arkansans will never forget.

On April 27, 2014, a powerful low pressure system entered the mid-west from the Rocky Mountains, early in the day. Warm, moisture-rich and unstable air was in place across the mid-south thanks to a warm front lifting northward. At the same time, a cold front was swinging from west to east, entering the mid-south. As cold, dry air clashed with warm, moist air, thunderstorms began developing and quickly became severe.