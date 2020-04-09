Storms, some strong to severe possible Easter Weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday Update – Looking ahead to Easter Weekend, we will be keeping a close eye on a low-pressure system kicking out of the Desert Southwest and moving over the southern states including Arkansas.

As it moves over the area, showers and even thunderstorms will develop. Some of those thunderstorms will be capable of becoming strong to severe.

On Saturday, the main risk area looks to stay well to the southwest of Arkansas. As we move into the evening hours of Saturday, a few of those storms may drift into southeast Arkansas while still posing a strong/severe storm status. The overall risk will be low.

By Easter Sunday, that focus changes a little as the low pressure system begins to show more qualities of being able to produce severe weather. While the greatest potential for severe weather (orange area) will remain to the southeast, Arkansas won’t be completely immune to seeing severe weather.

Based on the latest guidance, the south 1/2 of the state could deal with some severe thunderstorms as the low tracks to the northeast.

We are watching this very closely. As we get closer to this weekend, timing and threats will be more clear.

Be sure to check back to this article for additional updates. Until then, watch the latest web forecast video HERE.