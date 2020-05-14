Strong/Severe storm possible Thursday & Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we wrap up this work week, rain chances will continue including the opportunity for a couple of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms.

The overall risk for severe weather is low for today and Friday but it is not zero. A cold front, which is expected to stall just north of Arkansas, will help generate some showers and thunderstorms this evening and into the overnight hours. That will be the first wave. From this activity, an outflow boundary is expected to develop and then drift into Arkansas on Friday. This boundary will aide in developing additional activity Friday afternoon and into the early evening hours. A few storms from that development could become strong to severe.

CONCERNS: For both days, isolated large hail and strong but brief wind gusts will be the concerns. Of course, lightning and a heavy downpour can be expected.

WHERE: Looking at the image above, Thursday’s area where thunderstorms could become strong to severe will be far northwest and north-central Arkansas. On Friday, that area expands to the rest of the state but far western Arkansas will be the area to watch most for any strong development.

The reason for watching far western Arkansas is because a new cluster of storms is expected to develop off the stalled out boundary just north of Arkansas. As this thunderstorm group moves south it will have the chance to interact with that outflow boundary which will have arrived earlier in the day.

Going into this weekend, a cut off low will begin drifting into Arkansas. This feature along with the stalled out system to our north will help generate additional showers Saturday and Sunday. Forecast rainfall amounts from today through Sunday show much of the state likely observing between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

To watch the latest forecast video, click HERE.