Strong storms possible Sunday, April 19th, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday Update– No, you are not having Deja vu. We do have another chance to see some strong storms across parts of the South, including Arkansas, this Sunday.

The system that is expected to swing through the area will not be like the one on Easter Sunday.

The area of concern would be the south half of the state.

Wind and hail are the current primary threats for Arkansas with any thunderstorm that can become strong to severe.

Timing-wise this would be an afternoon to evening time frame for us to see strong to severe storms.

We are watching this system closely and will update you as we learn more.

Make sure to watch the latest forecast video as well. You can find that HERE.