LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – April ended busy with at least two weak tornadoes across the Natural State. The active weather will continue into May. We are tracking a couple of rounds of strong to severe storms that will move through Arkansas Monday.

WHAT: The Storm Prediction Center has much of Northern and Central Arkansas under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms. A small portion of Northwest Arkansas is under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5). The locations in yellow and orange have the greatest risk to see damaging hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

TIMING: There will be two rounds of storms that will move from west to east throughout the day Monday. The first round will go through the west and central parts of Arkansas Monday morning. This first round has a low chance of being severe. The second round will move through on Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday morning. The second round of storms could be severe. Below is the latest timing.

THREATS: Damaging hail and straight-line winds are the most likely within the strongest storms. There is the possibility of a tornado or two, but the risk is very low.

Stay weather aware Arkansas!

