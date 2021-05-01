Strong to severe storms possible both Sunday and Monday across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE – An active weather pattern is setting up for the next few days across the central and southern U.S. which also includes Arkansas. Strong to severe storms will be possible both on Sunday during the day and again Monday evening into the overnight hours.

SUNDAY:

On Sunday, an upper-level system will finally push northeast out of Texas after remaining there for the last few days. It is part of the reason why we received so much rain earlier this week.

As it moves out it will help bring a chance for a few strong to possibly severe storms to the area during the day. Isolated hail up to 1″ in diameter and brief but strong wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main concerns. While the threat is pretty low, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Timing-wise, any strong thunderstorm could occur from the mid-morning to the early evening hours of Sunday as this system moves to the northeast over Arkansas.

MONDAY:

By Monday, a new system will begin to bring a cold front through the state during the evening and overnight hours. Out ahead of this front, heat and humidity will not be in short supply. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the 80s with some near 90 degrees. Heat index values will be in the lower to middle 90s.

While thunderstorm activity is not expected until the evening and overnight hours, the heat from the day will be slow to cool which will allow for storms to have ample energy to work with.

Based on the latest data, thunderstorms should quickly form into a large cluster. This cluster will then move across areas of the N 1/2 of the state.

Damaging wind gusts of 60-80 mph will be the main concern. Some isolated large hail up to golf ball size and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Due to this event taking place during the evening and overnight hours, it is important to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.

One of those ways to receive alerts is by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app:

FORECAST TRACK:

RAINFALL:

As of Saturday morning, data suggests that anywhere from 1-3 inches of rainfall will be possible from Sunday through Tuesday night with the highest totals likely across the SE 1/2 of the state.

Keep in mind that this does not account for thunderstorm training. If multiple thunderstorms move over the same area right after each other, this could pump up rainfall totals in isolated areas to 3″+.

We will be keeping a close eye on the weather pattern over the next few days. Please check back here for updates as well as catching our latest newscast this weekend.