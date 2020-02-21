Sunny weather starts the weekend but rain makes a comeback

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Enjoy the mostly sunny sky that is forecast for Saturday. Cloud cover and rain chances return this Sunday.

Looking ahead, our weather pattern becomes unsettled again with two low-pressure systems that will be impacting the state. The first will begin introducing rain chances on Sunday with the second arriving Tuesday, keeping precipitation potential in the forecast through Wednesday.

On Wednesday colder air and moisture may line up for something more than just rain.

