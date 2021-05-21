System over W. Gulf of Mexico could become first named tropical system of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Thanks to the current weather pattern over the United States, this has caused a low to become isolated across the western Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, recent surface observations show a well-defined area of low pressure with sustained winds of 30-35 mph. Any increase in this activity could result in the formation of a short-lived tropical depression or storm before the system moves inland over the northwest Gulf coast tonight.

If what is stated above comes to fruition, this could become our first named tropical system of the 2021 Atlantic season. It would be given the name Ana.

Right now, it has a 60% chance of tropical formation through the next 48 hours.

Regardless if it becomes named or not, it will bring rain to areas already saturated along the Texas and western Louisiana coastline. There will be no direct impact on Arkansas weather.

A few thousand miles to the east over the Western Atlantic there is another disturbance being watched. At this time, it has a 90% chance of tropical formation.

Both systems will be competing for who gets the name Ana.