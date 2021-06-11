The earliest Arkansas sunrise of the year occurs Saturday, June 12th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This Saturday, June 12, marks the earliest the sun will rise. From this point forward, the sun will rise a little later each day.

While that may be so above, the sun will continue to set later each day peaking out at 8:26 PM on the 23rd. We will hold with that 8:26 sunset time through July 4th before sunsets become earlier.

On June 20th, summer officially begins with the solstice occurring at 11:32 PM. The sun will rise at 5:56 AM in Central Arkansas and set at 8:25 PM. We will have 14 hours, 29 minutes of daylight and that will be the most of any day of the year.

Below are sunrise and sunset times from timeanddate.com for June and beginning of July.

2021 Sunrise/Sunset Daylength Jun Sunrise Sunset Length Diff. 1 5:56 am ↑ (62°) 8:17 pm ↑ (298°) 14:20:24 +0:55 2 5:56 am ↑ (62°) 8:18 pm ↑ (298°) 14:21:17 +0:52 3 5:56 am ↑ (62°) 8:18 pm ↑ (298°) 14:22:07 +0:50 4 5:56 am ↑ (62°) 8:19 pm ↑ (298°) 14:22:55 +0:47 5 5:56 am ↑ (61°) 8:19 pm ↑ (299°) 14:23:40 +0:44 6 5:55 am ↑ (61°) 8:20 pm ↑ (299°) 14:24:22 +0:42 7 5:55 am ↑ (61°) 8:20 pm ↑ (299°) 14:25:02 +0:39 8 5:55 am ↑ (61°) 8:21 pm ↑ (299°) 14:25:39 +0:36 9 5:55 am ↑ (61°) 8:21 pm ↑ (299°) 14:26:13 +0:34 10 5:55 am ↑ (61°) 8:22 pm ↑ (299°) 14:26:44 +0:31 11 5:55 am ↑ (61°) 8:22 pm ↑ (299°) 14:27:13 +0:28 12 5:55 am ↑ (61°) 8:23 pm ↑ (299°) 14:27:38 +0:25 13 5:55 am ↑ (61°) 8:23 pm ↑ (299°) 14:28:01 +0:22 14 5:55 am ↑ (61°) 8:23 pm ↑ (299°) 14:28:21 +0:19 15 5:55 am ↑ (61°) 8:24 pm ↑ (299°) 14:28:38 +0:17 16 5:55 am ↑ (60°) 8:24 pm ↑ (300°) 14:28:52 +0:14 17 5:55 am ↑ (60°) 8:24 pm ↑ (300°) 14:29:04 +0:11 18 5:55 am ↑ (60°) 8:25 pm ↑ (300°) 14:29:12 +0:08 19 5:55 am ↑ (60°) 8:25 pm ↑ (300°) 14:29:18 +0:05 20 5:56 am ↑ (60°) 8:25 pm ↑ (300°) 14:29:20 +0:02 21 5:56 am ↑ (60°) 8:25 pm ↑ (300°) 14:29:20 < 1s 22 5:56 am ↑ (60°) 8:25 pm ↑ (300°) 14:29:16 −0:03 23 5:56 am ↑ (60°) 8:26 pm ↑ (300°) 14:29:10 −0:06 24 5:57 am ↑ (60°) 8:26 pm ↑ (300°) 14:29:01 −0:09 25 5:57 am ↑ (60°) 8:26 pm ↑ (300°) 14:28:49 −0:11 26 5:57 am ↑ (61°) 8:26 pm ↑ (299°) 14:28:34 −0:14 27 5:58 am ↑ (61°) 8:26 pm ↑ (299°) 14:28:17 −0:17 28 5:58 am ↑ (61°) 8:26 pm ↑ (299°) 14:27:56 −0:20 29 5:58 am ↑ (61°) 8:26 pm ↑ (299°) 14:27:33 −0:23 30 5:59 am ↑ (61°) 8:26 pm ↑ (299°) 14:27:06 −0:26

2021 Sunrise/Sunset Daylength Jul Sunrise Sunset Length Diff. 1 5:59 am ↑ (61°) 8:26 pm ↑ (299°) 14:26:37 −0:29 2 6:00 am ↑ (61°) 8:26 pm ↑ (299°) 14:26:05 −0:31 3 6:00 am ↑ (61°) 8:26 pm ↑ (299°) 14:25:31 −0:34 4 6:01 am ↑ (61°) 8:26 pm ↑ (299°) 14:24:54 −0:37 5 6:01 am ↑ (61°) 8:25 pm ↑ (299°) 14:24:14 −0:39

Aphelion occurs on July 5, 2021 at 5:27 pm in Little Rock. The Earth will be farthest from the Sun at this time.