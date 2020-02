LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The National Weather Service tweeted today about a historical moment in Arkansas weather that occurred on this date in 1899.

“On February 11-13, 1899, Arkansas experienced the most widespread severe cold in its 200-year weather history.

Over 3 days nearly every reporting station in the state recorded below zero temps.

This was most likely the coldest weather in the state since Jan 1864.”

Original tweet here.