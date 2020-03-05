Thursday Weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - March 1-7, 2020 has been declared Severe Weather Awareness Week by the National Weather Service (NWS) and Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM). Today's topic of discussion is lightning.

Lightning is an electric current produced by a thunderstorm. Inside a storm, water is being super-cooled and an updraft will cause these super-cooled water droplets to rise even higher in the cloud. Eventually the droplets freeze and create small pieces of ice. Each little piece of ice has an electric charge. The positive charges collect at the top of the cloud, while the negative charges disperse to the bottom of the cloud. Because opposites attract, the positively charged particles on the ground are what leads to the connection of a negative charge from the cloud to ground - thus giving way to a burst of bright light as the charges connect.